Pickens county, SC: Forestry Commission officials estimate the Table Rock Fire, which ignited Friday, has grown to more than 300 acres and continues to expand. The steep terrain is limiting access to the area by heavier equipment typically used to establish containment lines around the original fire.
Spot fires continue to spark new ignitions outside of the original fire area. Exacerbating the situation is an abundance of downed timber from Hurricane Helene, which has increased the fuel load on the mountain.
Voluntary evacuations of approximately 100 residences remain in effect just east of Table Rock State Park; no further evacuations are necessary at this time, although residents in the surrounding areas are advised to monitor local news and social media if conditions warrant.
