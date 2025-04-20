An epic decline in the stock market has begun, like in the 1930's, says David Rogers Webb

"It looks like this is the beginning of an epic decline in the financial markets." "It's very much like the 1930s, what we're in at this point." "Many things will decline [by] 90%." "David, it's fantastic to see you again, but unfortunately, we do have some serious business that I think we need to get straight into." "It's March 11th [2025] at the time of recording, and this is sort of an emergency broadcast to address your concerns as to what is taking place in the markets as we speak." "What we've been seeing is some of the major bellwethers falling in price quite precipitously here." [A 'bellwether' is a company or stock taken to be a leading indicator of the direction in a sector, in an industry, or in the market as a whole.] "Perhaps the most shocking is JP Morgan, which is at the center of this whole "Great Taking" scheme, if I may call it that." "JPMorgan has been behind the architecture of this whole thing." "Last week there was a day where JPMorgan was down over 5% on no news at all." "It's now down from the peak of over 18% in a fairly short period of time." "And when you step back and you look at that chart, it really looks like a classic bubble breaking." "Liquidity is simply vanishing, being withdrawn." [The privately-owned Federal Reserve is removing money from the system, which will cause prices to fall.]" "It looks like this is the beginning of an epic decline in the financial markets." "There will be stops along the way." "You can have individual days where things turn around and go up ferociously." "When a massive bubble collapses, it takes down everything." "We have to understand this is being made to happen." "This is part of a geopolitical war strategy, really." "They've been preparing for this, and now it's happening." "It's very much like the 1930s, what we're in at this point." "Many things will decline [by] 90%." "Many companies, the equity will be wiped out." [The stock price will go to $0.]" "It is a massive global unprecedented bubble …” "So, of course, it will end at some point." "This was strategy to create something that was so big that when it collapses, it will take down everything." "It looks like this is the beginning of an epic decline in the financial markets." "It's very much like the 1930s, what we're in at this point." "Many things will decline [by] 90%." "Many companies, the equity will be wiped out." [The stock price will go to $0.]"

David Rogers Webb, author of “The Great Taking” interviewed by ParallelMike.com on March 11, 2025.

The full interview, titled "We Could Be Entering 1929 Style Collapse | Emergency Broadcast with David Rogers Webb", is posted here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNT5yHxIi0c

