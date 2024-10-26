© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This should be National News
From James O’Keefe ‘A line in the sand’
NGO providing residency documents to illegal migrants
- No ID needed
- Get residency documents for people not even there
- Director of NGO approves without looking at docs
- Immediately get the stamp of approval same day
- NGO charging, making money off proving residency documents to illegals
- Making $500 per illegal migrant to give residency documents
The illegal migrant crisis is BIG business for these NGOs, these people are getting filthy rich