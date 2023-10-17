Sarah McAbee on What Really Happened on J6 and the Ongoing Weaponization of the Government

Sarah McAbee joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss January 6th, the aftermath and the ongoing weaponization of the United States Government against its citizens. Sarah is the wife of Colton McAbee, who was arrested and now convicted for his alleged involvement in January 6th. She’s the founder of the Stand in the Gap Foundation.





