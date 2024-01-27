Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IRISH GOVERNMENT IS BRINGING IN HATE SPEECH LAWS
channel image
KevinJJohnston
264 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
23 views
Published a month ago

The Irish government is passing a bill soon that will make hate speech punishable by prison time. You will not be able to have social media accounts where you criticize anybody. You will not be allowed to produce memes or have fun or crack any kind of jokes that the government doesn't like. This is exactly the type of law that destroyed Canada and now Ireland is going to follow Canada's lead and become a tyrannical and oppressive regime bent on the destruction of its own culture. I don't know Irish people, are you really going to put up with this crap?

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca

If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me

BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston

#news #politics #podcast #Ireland #Irish #government #hatespeech #prison #memes #socialmedia #freespeech

Keywords
newspoliticspodcastgovernmentirelandfreespeechirishmemesprisonsocialmediahatespeech

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket