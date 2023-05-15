'OBSTRUCTING EVERY STEP OF THE WAY': Rep. Comer blasts Dems over Biden family probe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. James Comer R-Ky., discusses the 'hurdles' the House Oversight Committee Republicans face in their investigation into the alleged Biden family business deals and influence peddling. #foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html