LAHAINA ON FIRE : The Aftermath - Volume 1 - Craig "Pasta" Jardula, Sept 29, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
67 views • 10/03/2023

I'm sharing this well done video from, 'Craig Pasta Jardula' on YouTube (sometimes on 'The Jimmy Dore Show'), with description, and to support.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Of_YhQmK_Q&ab_channel=CraigPastaJardula

Craig "Pasta" Jardula talks with the people of Maui in the wake of the Lahaina Fire.

They share their stories about the night of the fire, their opinions on the Government's response, and their journey moving forward. Craig also explores the community aid camps where Locals are directly helping Locals, providing basic necessities to thousands of people impacted by the fire.

To directly support the residents featured in this film:
https://www.givesendgo.com/honokowair...
 https://www.gofundme.com/f/pohaku-stu...

https://account.venmo.com/u/jubemello

If you enjoyed this film, consider supporting. On the ground, independent, journalism like this is only made possible by you, the viewer. We rely on, and are so thankful of, your continued support.

https://www.givesendgo.com/Lahainaonfire
 Follow Pasta at https://twitter.com/yopasta

