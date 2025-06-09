Providing Aid and Counseling for Mothers Thinking Abortion is Only Option - Emily Berning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Women who are faced with an unplanned pregnancy usually don’t want to abort their child, but society has told them that it’s an empowering choice and many feel coerced. This cultural untruth is combated by Let Them Live, a non-profit working tirelessly to provide women with the resources they need, helping both mother and child to flourish, and keeping the mother from regrettably stepping into an abortion clinic. Emily Berning is the president and co-founder of Let Them Live, and discusses her team’s dedication of providing pregnant women with financial support that assists them in their motherhood journeys. She says Let Them Live gives these women another option and 98% choose life as a result.
TAKEAWAYS
It is counter-cultural to be pro-life, but the results it yields are life-giving and necessary
Christians are not promised an easy, cushy life; rather, Christians are warned they will be persecuted (John 15:18-20)
Emily’s organization prioritizes urgent cases over non-urgent ones in a smart and efficient triage structure
Money and intensive counseling at Let Them Live are reserved for women who are actively considering abortion
