🚨 This girl’s mom lives in NC, here’s what they’re being told about Hurricane Helene
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
9
2139 views • 7 months ago

🚨 This girl’s mom lives in NC, here’s what they’re being told about Hurricane Helene


- “Chimney Rock has been told that their entire town is federal property now

- There are dead bodies that are lying in the water

- There are dead bodies that are laying under trees and in the debris, and they can't get to their family members

- They can't even go back to their home”


“The federal government has said that that land and all of those bodies are now federal property. The federal government is not wanting to identify any of the bodies.


They're just wanting to bulldoze over it and not even count how many people this natural disaster, if you call it that, has caused.


there was a pastor that was going door to door handing out water, and the request changed from water to body bags. They need body bags, and the feds aren't picking up the bodies. They're literally leaving them to rot.”


Ht https://x.com/wallstreetapes

