Garabandal Prophecies Unfolding in Our Day

Quo Vadis

Until a few years ago, the fulfillment of Garabandal's prophecies seemed far-fetched, that God would make a decisive intervention in the World to return to the Faith through a Warning, a Miracle and a Punishment, and that it was in the coming decades.

But in the last decade the warnings prior to its consummation have begun to crystallize.

And today we are with almost all the previous warnings already fulfilled.

Here we will talk about what were the warnings prior to the intervention of Heaven that the Virgin announced in Garabandal and how they have been fulfilled.

In Garabandal, Spain, one of the most prophetic and miraculous apparitions of all time happened in the 1960s.

The Blessed Virgin informed the 4 girl seers of Heaven's Plan for the world to return to God.

First there will be an Enlightenment of Consciousness, called Warning, where each inhabitant of the Earth will see his sins as God sees them, will know that God exists and will have a call to conversion.

Then there will be a Miracle to reaffirm that the Warning existed.

And finally a Punishment, to remove much of the evil of the Earth.

During about 2000 apparitions of the Virgin and the Archangel Michael, large crowds were gathered in the village.

The girls went into ecstasy and a huge number of supernatural events were recorded, which are reported in videos that can be seen on YouTube, told by eyewitnesses, some of them priests.

There was a communion in the mouth given by an angel and photographed.

Witnesses say that they were trying to distract the visionaries from the trance by means of needles, burns or blows, but they did not succeed.

Lights were projected directly on their eyes but they couldn't cause them to blink.

The girls were able to run backwards so fast that not even the young people of the place themselves could reach them.

They fell abruptly to their knees on the stones without ever suffering a single scratch or feeling pain.

They were able to know whose rosaries were that the crowd gave them all together so that the Virgin could kiss them, and they were never wrong.

They unexpectedly knew intimate things about people.

And many more things, which have not happened in such abundance in the apparitions of the last centuries.

However, the Church has not approved these apparitions, even though they have already been completed, although it has not condemned them.

One of the fundamental reasons is that some priests felt hurt with the two messages that Heaven delivered, and a group of them presented themselves to the bishop to pressure him to stop the phenomenon.

The first message of June 18, 1961 said "The cup is already filling up and if we don't change we will get a very big punishment. "

And the second message, of June 18, 1965, said, "Before, the glass was filling up, now, it's overflowing.

Many cardinals, bishops and priests go on the path of perdition, and with them they lead many more souls."

The trial was unimaginable, because at that time the priests had a very high image in public opinion, but it fell abruptly with the unveiling of the abuses decades later.

In these appearances along with those of Mejuhgoria, heaven already set a deadline for when the remodeling events of the world would be unleashed.

He told the visionary Conchita of Garabandal and the visionary Mirjana of Mejuhgoria that they would be alive to announce the events days in advance.

In the case of Conchita, she will announce the Miracle that will come after the Notice, 8 days in advance.

So there is a limit that is the age of the visionaries.

Conchita was born in 1949 and Mirjana was born in 1965.

But even more interesting is that Conchita gave several clues about when the Miracle would be, of which she already knows the date.

It will be at some point within the calendar year after the Warning, so the Warning will come unexpectedly.

It will coincide with the feast of a Holy martyr of the Eucharist.

It will be between March 8 and 16, April or May, it will be a Thursday at 8:30 p m, Garabandal time, in an even year.

But it will also be at a time when they will pile up a series of pre-notices.

Most of which it would seem that they have already happened or are in the process of happening.

First, the Virgin told Conchita that the Miracle would be fulfilled at the time of an important synod in the Church.

And he spoke specifically of a Synod, when at that time those meetings of bishops were not frequent in the Church, as they were from Paul VI.

And that Synod would be important.

As of 2021, the Church is immersed in the Synod of Synodality, the most important so far, because it will last from 2021 to 2024.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qgBNSnm7wI