Weekly Catholic Man Moment: Unlock the Power of Faith and Trust in God's Goodness

January 19 2024

Second Sunday in Ordinary Time

John 2:1-11: Jesus did this as the beginning of his signs at Cana in Galilee.

Gospel

John 2:1-11

There was a wedding at Cana in Galilee,

and the mother of Jesus was there.

Jesus and his disciples were also invited to the wedding.

When the wine ran short,

the mother of Jesus said to him,

“They have no wine.”

And Jesus said to her,

“Woman, how does your concern affect me?

My hour has not yet come.”

His mother said to the servers,

“Do whatever he tells you.”

Now there were six stone water jars there for Jewish ceremonial washings,

each holding twenty to thirty gallons.

Jesus told them,

“Fill the jars with water.”

So they filled them to the brim.

Then he told them,

“Draw some out now and take it to the headwaiter.”

So they took it.

And when the headwaiter tasted the water that had become wine,

without knowing where it came from

— although the servers who had drawn the water knew —,

the headwaiter called the bridegroom and said to him,

“Everyone serves good wine first,

and then when people have drunk freely, an inferior one;

but you have kept the good wine until now.”

Jesus did this as the beginning of his signs at Cana in Galilee

and so revealed his glory,

and his disciples began to believe in him.

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/011925.cfm

Topic - **Unlock the Power of Faith and Trust in God's Goodness**

The key to this is to look to see where God is at work, and not only what you need or think how God should respond. The definition of sin is 'I want what I want' and the acronym for EGO is Edging God Out.

The Gospel passage from John 2:1-12 is a powerful reminder of God's kindness and goodness. It's a story that not only demonstrates Christ's approval of marriage, but also showcases the intercessory power of our Blessed Mother. But beyond these lessons, this passage offers a profound truth that can transform our lives: God is deeply interested in our earthly affairs and is eager to grant our prayers.

When Christ worked his first miracle at Cana, he didn't just prove his divine power; he showed us that he cares about our daily struggles and needs. He wants us to know that we can come to him with our requests, confident that he will provide what we need. **"Ask and you shall receive"** is not just a promise; it's a guarantee.

But what about those times when our prayers seem to go unanswered? Don't be discouraged! Perhaps you didn't receive exactly what you asked for, but God saw your need and provided something even better. He's not just a distant Father; he's a loving and caring parent who wants the best for you.

So, I urge you to make your temporal and spiritual needs known to God in confident prayer. Don't be afraid to ask for what you need, knowing that he will provide if it's for your real good. Trust in his goodness and kindness, and experience the transformative power of faith in your life. Your requests will not go unanswered; God will provide, and you will be blessed.







