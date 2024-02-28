Winterizing the Interior of your Home

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Mitch Kuffa, building inspector, talks about what to look for when protecting the interior during the winter months. Taking a look at heating, insulation, furnace, and more!