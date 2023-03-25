Shabbat Discussion Vayakhel/Pekudei 18032023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vayak'hel | ויקהל | "He Gathered"
Torah: Exodus 35:1 - 38:20
Prophets: 1 Kings 7:13-51; 2 Kings 11:17 - 12:16(17); Ezekiel 45:16 - 46:18
Brit Hadasha: Mark 6:14-29; 2 Corinthians 9:1-15; Hebrews 9:1-14; Revelation 11:1-13
Pekudei | פקודי | "Countings"
Torah: Exodus 38:21 - 40:38
Prophets: 1 Kings 8:1-21
Brit Hadasha: John 6:1-71; Revelation 15:5-8