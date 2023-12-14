Off-Grid Cooking with the 100% sun-powered Sun Oven box-style solar cooker

Video going over Sun Oven International's original Global Sun Oven by https://www.sunoven.com/products/sun-oven-one-house-otg-edition affiliate, Danny Tseng.
If you want to:
* save on your energy bill$
* use LESS A/C (by not generating heat inside)
* bake/steam/boil withOUT any gas or electricity
* NOT lo$e revenue when the grid goes down if you own a restaurant or some other food service business
* dehydrate food and make your own meat jerkys
* pasteurize water
* ELIMINATE the chance of a kitchen fire b/c you forgot to turn-off the stove or oven!
* help counter climate change and be more "green" by reducing your carbon footprint with ZERO emissions cooking!
* give a great X-mas or birthday gift, and/or
* get a FREE solar cookbook,
then click-on: tinyurl.com/BuySunOven (original affiliate link: https://www.sunoven.com/products/sun-oven-one-house-otg-edition
Learn all about solar cooking at: Linktr.ee/SolarCookingForDummies
For an in-depth look at the newer All-American Sun Oven, click-on: https://www.brighteon.com/25e11c4a-cef9-4f01-8a5c-1ec451584d4e
To watch a video going over the differences between the original Global Sun Oven vs. the newer All-American Sun Oven, click-on: tinyurl.com/SunOvenVideo
To watch a video about the world's largest sun oven with the commercial-scale Villager Sun Oven, click-on: tinyurl.com/VillagerVideo
Tell Sun Oven International's owner, Trip Critz, that Sun Oven affiliate, Danny Tseng, referred you.
