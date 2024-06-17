Another Conspiracy Theory Comes True

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demographic Destiny & Voting Power
* Expand gubment benefits.
* Cross-pollinate the programs and empower the NGOs.
* Open the border.
* Register new voters and give them amnesty.
* This is the easiest scam to detect, ever.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 17 June 2024
https://rumble.com/v5239rz-is-this-how-theyre-going-to-try-and-steal-it-ep.-2272-06172024.html