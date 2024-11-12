BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brave Russian single-handedly held the defensive midfield for 3 weeks in the Zaporizhzhya direction
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
6 months ago

Zakarya Aliyev from Dagestan single-handedly held the defensive midfield for three weeks in the Zaporizhzhya direction. 

The fighter was left alone at his position after his fellow soldiers were killed in attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He was without communication, food, and water for three weeks. His only food was a bag of onions that he found at the enemy position. The khokhols tried to knock him out of the position using drones, but they failed. 

Our scouts used a drone to evacuate the fighter. He is currently in hospital. 

Cynthia... I posted another video of him 2 days ago, waiting for rescue. 

https://www.brighteon.com/1918db97-5a3e-42a6-8155-22e7ac5acb03

