Confirmed: The American Red Cross Lied and Unvaccinated Individuals are Unknowingly Receiving Vaccinated Blood, Along with the Spike Proteins they Carry





NOW— They want you to call in if you are vaccinated and want to donate.





IN 2021– the Red Cross said that the Covid Vaccines DO NOT enter the bloodstream…





However, numerous peer-reviewed studies and autopsies have proven that lipid-nanoparticles and the spike proteins are being found in ever major organ in the body; even being found in the blood-brain barrier.





If the vaccines are found in other major organs in the body, the lipid nano-particles and the spike proteins are therefore in the blood… therefore vaccinated blood donors are spreading lipid-Nanoparticles and the spike protein to unvaccinated recipients.





Source: https://gab.com/mizzblueeyes/posts/111978626232958751





https://rumble.com/v4ewwoz-red-cross-admits-they-do-not-separate-vaccinated-blood.html





