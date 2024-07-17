Republican Convention - Elon Gives Millions - Demonizing Trump

RNC 2024 Day 1: Former President Trump arrives at RNC





he 2024 Republican National Convention began at 12:45 p.m. on Monday at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, the arena of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.





The start of the convention comes just two days after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally, sparking heightened discussions on security and the firearm policies within the soft zone perimeter of the event.





https://www.wisn.com/article/milwaukee-rnc-2024-day-1-live-updates-trump-vp-nomination/61598958









RNC day 2 highlights: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis speak as Trump attends





What to know about RNC Day 2

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley endorsed Donald Trump tonight at the Republican National Convention, making her strongest comments in support of the former president as she called for party unity. Haley, whom some booed as she took the stage, was followed by another vanquished Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.





https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/live-blog/republican-national-convention-rnc-trump-live-updates-rcna161240/









Elon Musk Reportedly Plans to Donate Approximately $45 Million a Month to New Pro-Trump Super PAC





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/elon-musk-donate-approximately-45-million-month-new/









Biden admits putting Trump in 'bull's-eye' was a mistake. It's a little late for that.





The gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday is to blame for his horrific actions, but the violence didn't occur in a bubble. Our political environment is polarized, toxic and full of damning rhetoric.





Democrats have demonized Trump since 2016, and the harshness of their rhetoric, starting with President Joe Biden, has ramped up in recent months.





While correlation doesn't equal causation, no one should ignore the ugly rhetoric that preceded the assassination attempt on Trump and has continued in some quarters even after Saturday.





https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/columnist/2024/07/17/trump-assassination-attempt-biden-bullseye/74407508007/









The Demonization of Trump Must Stop





“I mean, everybody's got to look at the rhetoric. But, you know, it's one side that is going after Donald Trump in a way to demonize him personally.





https://scalise.house.gov/press-releases/Scalise%3A-The-Demonization-of-Trump-Must-Stop









Where the money went: The Bidens and Biden associates who received Chinese cash





https://nypost.com/2023/03/17/where-the-money-went-the-bidens-and-biden-associates-that-received-chinese-cash/