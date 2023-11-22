BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Robert Malone: Report Reveals COVID "VAX" Killed 17 Million People Worldwide
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
411 views • 11/22/2023

(Nov 22, 2023) A new peer reviewed paper by all-cause mortality expert Denis G. Rancourt and his team reveals that 14 million lives were not saved by the COVID injections (as published in the corrupt Lancet medical journal), rather they killed 17 million. Dr. Robert Malone claims the truth concerning COVID and the shots is finally starting to snowball around the globe.


“Quantitative evaluation of whether the Nobel-Prize-winning COVID-19 vaccine actually saved millions of lives” authored by Denis G. Rancourt and Joseph Hickey: https://correlation-canada.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2023-10-08-Correlation-Whether-Nobel-vaccine-saved-millions-of-lives.pdf


Dr. Robert Malone's Substack: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/


Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v3x9q27-dr.-malone-17m-excess-deaths-worldwide-from-the-vaccines-exposed.html

Keywords
big pharmasciencecorruptioncover-upvaccinewar roomdeathssteve bannonmass murdercovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinlancetexcess deathsall-cause mortalityrobert malonebioweapon injection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy