Kash Patel, Clay Clark and Amanda Grace: Government Gangsters and the Plot Against the President

Join Amanda, Clay Clark and special guest Kash Patel in this informative interview. They dive into everything including Kash’s new book, election integrity, failure of congressional leadership, trial timelines, Trump and so much more. You don’t want to miss this episode! Tune in Sept. 11 @6pm EDT.
