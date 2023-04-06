© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/4/2023 【NFSC Citizens in Solidarity with Miles Guo Outside the SDNY Court】Anthony Sabatini, lawyer and former member of the Florida House of Representatives: Americans are losing their country to the CCP’s infiltration, and they must step up to stop it from happening!
4/4/2023 【纽约南区法庭外新中国联邦人声援文贵先生】美国律师和前佛罗里达州众议院议员安东尼·萨巴蒂尼：中共的渗透正让我们失去这个国家，我们必须站出来阻止它！
