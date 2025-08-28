Just Do the Right Thing! Twitter/X Space

Wednesday Night Live Twitter/X Space 27 August 2025





This Space explores philosophical questions about human nature, government, and societal structures. Stefan invites callers to engage in discussions about the implications of selfishness in humanity, examining whether such traits are innate or influenced by societal conditions. The conversation contrasts the stagnation of government control with the potential dynamism of a stateless society, addressing how moral actions are shaped by societal incentives. Callers raise questions around survival instincts and moral attribution, leading to a deeper inquiry into individual autonomy versus government influence. Stefan invokes Malthusianism to illustrate historical responses to resource scarcity, ultimately advocating for a future grounded in ethical principles, individual liberty, and voluntary societal interactions. The episode combines social critique with hopeful speculation about creating a more decentralized and prosperous society.









