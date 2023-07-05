⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (5 July 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(5 July 2023)

▫️The Armed Forces of UKR (AFU) have continued their attempts to conduct offensive operations in Donetsk, Krasny Liman & South Donetsk directions during the previous 24 hrs.

▫️In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces in defence has successfully repelled 9 enemy attacks close to Belogorovka, Pervomayskoye, Severnoye, Nevelskoye & Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) during the past 24 hours.

▫️Three AFU manpower and hardware clusters have been hit near Artyomovsk (DPR).

▫️The enemy has suffered losses of up to 290 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as two D-30 and one Msta-B howitzers in this direction in the past 24 hours.

▫️Moreover, a field ammunition depot of the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade was neutralised close to Nevelskoye (DPR).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled two attacks of the assault groups of AFU 63rd and 66th mechanised brigades close to Makeevka & Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️Moreover, AFU manpower and hardware of AFU 21st, 42nd, 63rd mechanised brigades & 95th Air Assault Brigade have been destroyed near Yampolovka, Torskoye, Grigorovka (DPR), Kuzmino, and Chernopopovka (LPR).

▫️In addition, actions of two AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups were thwarted near Serebryanka and Torskoye (DPR).

▫️The enemy has lost over 90 UKR troops, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pick-up trucks, 1 Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, as well as 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, artillery & heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok GOF in defence have repelled 5 enemy attacks of up to a motorised infantry company close to Staromayorskoye & Urozhaynoye (DPR).

▫️Moreover, clusters of AFU manpower & hardware have been destroyed near Makarovka (DPR) & Priyutnoye (LPR).

▫️One AFU sabotage & recon group has been neutralised close to Ugledar (DPR).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, due to dedicated and cohesive actions of the RU troops an attack by units of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Zherebyanki (Zaporozhye region) was thwarted.

▫️AFU manpower & hardware clusters have been destroyed by airstrikes of the Ground-Attack aviation near Preobrazhenka & Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️In addition, actions of three AFU sabotage & recon groups have been thwarted near Lugovskoye, Marfopol & Mirnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️During the day, the enemy losses in these directions amounted to over 300 UKR troops, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 2 D-20 howitzers, 2 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems & 1 Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical & Army aviation, & artillery of the Zapad GOF have inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 14th Mechanised Brigade close to Novomlynsk, Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka & Timkovka (Kharkov reg).



▫️Up to 20 Ukrainian troops, 1 armoured personnel carrier & 2 motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar has been destroyed near Golubovka (Kharkov reg).

▫️In Kherson direction, up to 60 Ukrainian troops, 4 motor vehicles, 3 U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, 2 Bukovel counter-battery warfare radars, as well as 1 UAV control station have been destroyed in the past 24 hrs.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AF of the RU Fed have neutralised 79 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 109 areas during the day.

▫️AFU ammunition & military equip depots have been destroyed close to Druzhkovka & Maksimovka (DPR).

▫️A command post of the AFU 115th Mechanised Brigade has been hit close to Razdolovka (DPR).

▫️RU air defence units have intercepted 6 HIMARS missiles during the day.

▫️In addition, 6 UKR UAV have been destroyed near Artyomovsk (DPR), Kalinovka (LPR), Tavolzhanka (Kharkov reg), Lubimovka & Samoylovka (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 449 airplanes & 241 helicopters, 4,893 UAV, 426 air defence missile syst, 10,535 tanks & other armoured fighting vehic, 1,134 combat vehic equipped w/ MLRS, 5,348 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 11,443 units of SM equip have been destroyed during the SMO.