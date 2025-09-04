© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones fires Owen Shroyer, Inforwars second most popular reporter, for being “too critical of Trump” and then losses it on air.
Jones fires Shroyer and tries to attack his character for Owen having the audacity to hold Trump accountable, call out Israel, and not be mindless Zionist mouthpiece.
