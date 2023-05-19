© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2han2se145
0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
中共以独生子女政策的名义，杀害了4亿名未出生的胎儿，其中包括了很多孕期后期的胎儿。这不是自愿的，是强迫性的堕胎，违背了母亲们的意愿。
In the name of the one-child policy, the Chinese Communist Party has killed 400 million unborn fetuses, including many in the later stages of pregnancy. This is not voluntary. It is forced abortion against the will of mothers.
Attachment file type: unknown
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks