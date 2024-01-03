VAXX pushing celebrity doctor killed by VAXX poison injections

"Dr Tom Mulholland is credited with saving countless lives during his career."

https://www.nzherald.coDOTnz/nz/celebrity-kiwi-physician-and-hero-dr-tom-mulholland-dies-suddenly-funeral-preparations-underway/5ZAOMQXR6JH3BBRCXA2LSG3VMI/

###

"Dr Tom Mulholland is Dead. Covid-19 Vaccinator Died Suddenly. Dr. Tom was injected with #Pfizer. Celebrity physician, campaigner for physical & mental health. Death being investigated as a suspected suicide."

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1711687263082389552

###

"I know I probably shouldn’t post this for fear of provoking a string of please watch this video of a retired expert talking nonsense in a room far away from a lab. But having spent a lot of time as a lab rat before in my honours degree and during my medical training labelling mRNA and helping with research in diabetes DNA in twins this photo resonated. It’s a lot of bloody hard work!!

So for the trifecta I thought I would post the other two ones which have resonated with me in recent weeks. Hopefully sense is beginning to prevail and thanks to all of you who have been vaccinated or intend to so we can get on with life and the much less frequent COVID deaths we would have with lower vaccination rates. Thanks to all those research workers front line staff whether you are in ICU, cleaning the toilet stocking shelves growing food trying to run MIQ etc . Kia kaha we will get through this ❤️❤️❤️ The question is who do you trust, and who will be there to look after you whatever the cause .. There is risk in everything including vaccination but the risk is greater of listening to conjecture rather than hard data and science.

Antibodies are like Bullets to fight COVID. when I go to work at the hospital or at a doctors surgery I need a well armed immune system that’s why I train it and get vaccinated for everything I can. Have done so for over 30 years. Otherwise it’s like going to war with very little ammunition from my perspective. Bring on my 3rd booster shot when it’s my turn. I would much rather queue for that than toilet paper 😌"

https://www.facebookDOTcom/tom.mulholland.7921/posts/pfbid0XAPfiyk9HxmazN73EMCALWe6soHhxoUyxVjFGZgGHjbhwAdm572Hzu9uM8SEP8Cal

###

Lady Gaga - Poker Face (JAMES Extended Remix)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=XBVuM5C-YGY

Mirrored - bootcamp

