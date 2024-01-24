Create New Account
Radio Needs David Allan Coe
Morris P Rainville
By the year 1982, I had not played any music for the previous five years. Then I found this album by David Allan Coe. After the first listen, I got excited about country music again and in the mid-80s, I wrote this song about him and his music. By that time, I had bought at least twenty of his albums.

musicmorris p rainvillesong about david allan coe

