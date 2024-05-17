© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 17th May 2024
Mike Robinson, Debi Evans, Ben Rubin and Cheryl Grainger with today's UK Column News.
00:22 Slovak PM Wasn’t Going The West’s War Way
06:51 Who Were The Oxford Team Behind The Now-Withdrawn AstraZeneca Jabs?
20:16 Paul Polman, A Man You’ve Probably Never Heard Of But Should Have
32:14 Forthcoming Symposiums–Please Help Support UK Column
34:25 Nurses Performing Surgery Without Surgeons In The NHS
39:56 With Home Education On The Rise…
45:16 It’s Miliband Time At Nesta
51:35 Tony Blair, 5G, Directed Energy Weapons and Contaminated Devon Water
57:59 BBC News and Current Affairs Assures Us That BBC Verify Are The Truth Tellers
Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-17th-may-2024