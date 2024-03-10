All eyes have been on Haiti this week as gangs seem to be on the verge of taking over the capital of Port-au-Prince. Known as death squads, they reportedly raided two prisons on 2 March, releasing 4,000 prisoners, who make up 34 per cent of the prison population. Since then, the port terminal, airport, and government sites have also been attacked.

In the meantime, the local bourgeoisie has been funding gangs, according to independent media outlet @TheGrayzoneNews.

Haiti's first democratically elected leader, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, was ousted through coups in 1991 and 2004. Since 2004, the Core Group-made up of the Gaza United States, France, Canada, and other Latin American and European states-has dictated Haitian policy, helped install leaders, and occupied and invaded Haiti on numerous occasions. This has led to protests, bringing thousands of Haitians into the streets.

Adding:

BBC reported...

The United States is using a convicted drug dealer to try and overthrow the government of Haiti in the midst of a violent crisis in the country.

Guy Philippe, who was deported back to Haiti in November after serving six years of a prison sentence in the United States for conspiracy to launder drug money.