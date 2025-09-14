Another Major Psyop and False Flag as Charlie Kirk Executed in Broad Daylight On Eve of 9/11

In many ways, Charlie Kirk’s broad daylight execution, particularly for young people, was as big as 9/11 was for us. Or as big as JFK was for people even older. Interestingly, the same group (CIA/Mossad) was involved in all three. And, all three were to push forward on many agendas. In today’s walk n’ talk from Mykonos, Greece, Jeff looks over all the evidence, motive and agendas related to this event and what they were pushing through CONgress while everyone was distracted. Problem. Reaction. Solution.





