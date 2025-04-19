BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - April 19 2025 3PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
110 views • 5 months ago

April 19, 2025

rt.com



An Easter Truce starts now. Vladimir Putin announces the fighting will stop for thirty hours, adding Russian forces must be ready to respond to any violations by Ukraine. An archbishop from the Moldovan Orthodox Church is denied, for the second time, his religious right to attend the Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem. In an RT exclusive he tells us Chisinau had no right to prohibit him from going on his pilgrimage. Iran wraps up its second round of indirect talks with the US over its nuclear programme in Rome. As both sides agree to continue their dialogue, Iran says it will not respond to threats and pressure.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
