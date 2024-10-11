Olivet Discourse Bible Study 10: Divide and Conquer, Baby! | People Versus People

Links and some corrections below:

- Obviously I have books for sale; I was referring to faith-based books. Those I do not have for sale.

- Olivet Discourse 9.5 (blocked by YT, I might add) was recorded after this study. The previous video referenced in this study is Olivet Discourse Study 9.

- And finally, obviously the "alt" media is just as controlled and parroted by robots.





In this study: - More info on "wars" in the Olivet Discourse.

- Important information on the Strong Delusion

- Why are people so contentious and argumentative today, especially about topics they've never actually researched?

- A cheap way to know if EMF- shielding clothing helps or hurts you.

- Setting up the 2nd seal via immigration?

- Matthew 24:7.

- The authority of the "experts" in prophecy.





My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning





Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9e92a6943b07a77227c1af0ccbd7d8bcc3ea0e7f





OR on Rumble! https://rumble.com/playlists/WAw-UhUSj8k





Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1





How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us





Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):





Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69





EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc





Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629





Connect with US via our newsletter and website!





Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer



