Russia to Invade America in 2024

Stan Johnson with The Prophecy Club
Dec 14, 2023
According to Hal Turner, we have a big problem! The Actual War Invasion of the USA is planned and now, we have a date range. Images from a Russian 2024 in-Agency calendar, shows drawings of war scenes well into mid-November of 2024.
00:00 - Thank you for Giving
04:41 - War Invasion of the USA
07:57 - August 3, 2024
13:41 - U.S. Heading for a Gunfight
15:47 - The Future of America
19:33 - What could happen in 2024 and 2025
23:17 - Chris Reed Headlines
26:28 - Joseph’s Kitchen
