Taylor Swift 'Murdered a Fan' In Satanic Blood Ritual To Join Illuminati, Insider Claims

The People's Voice





Feb 1, 2024





- For sponsorship opportunities please email: [email protected]





Taylor Swift murdered a young fan in a Satanic blood sacrifice ritual, according to production staff from Swift’s concert movie who allege the pop superstar was also forced by music industry Illuminati to drink the young boy’s blood.





‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ is a live portrait of the pop superstar at the top of her game – or at least it appears to be, with 10 acts spanning 169 minutes, countless hits, and seemingly endless wardrobe changes, the movie has grossed more than $260 million so far, making it the most lucrative concert film in history.





But in reality Swift was operating at close to breaking point, experiencing extreme pressure from the industry, and after breaking down she shared what she described as an “evil story” with staff, shocking those in attendance, including industry veterans who thought they had heard it all before.





It has long been claimed Hollywood stars and entertainment industry celebrities need to join the Illuminati to make it to the top of the industry, but few people outside of the Illuminati inner-circle truly understand what this means.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4aquui-taylor-swift-murdered-a-fan-in-satanic-blood-ritual-to-join-illuminati-insi.html