MAJOR Event Unfolding in NYC 🚨🚨 🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP🚨 🚨🚨 INVASION Grips 🚨🚨 America as towns are OVERRUN with violent illegals 🚨🚨Leaked Military Docs Warn of IMMINENT THREAT

Ezekiel 33:6-7

Amplified Bible

6 But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet and the people are not warned, and the sword comes and takes any one of them, he is taken away because of his corruption and sin; but I will require his blood from the watchman’s hand.’





7 “Now as for you, son of man, I have made you a watchman for the house of Israel; so you shall hear a message from My mouth and give them a warning from Me.





