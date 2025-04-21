My Favorite Garden Tool Mini Stash House

I love using this mailbox as a mini garden tool stash place. It keeps every thing dry, is super convenient to place in the garden (or by the rabbitry or chicken coop), and holds most of the little things I always seem to need.

This was filmed a few years ago, with awesome shots and editing by Anthony. The great thing about backyard food production is we’ve been doing it for at least 10,000 years… and it hasn’t changed that much. So the video is still perfectly valid. :)