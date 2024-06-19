BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Selah | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 11 months ago

It would be so good, if we all could say SELAH when a crisis hits or an unexpected situation comes. Selah, a powerful word, that says, STOP, take a little pause for a minute for peace to come in, that everything's going to be all right, and hear “be still and know that I am God” no need to fear. Pastor Sandra Kennedy says, that when we give into fear, it robs God of the honor that’s due HIM! Yes, we can find and identify ourselves in the Book of Psalms. For example Psalm 46 was written right in the middle of great difficulties, the writer proclaims right up front that God Himself was his security and his safe place. We too, Church, can relate to all the unbelievable things that are happening in our country and around the world, and we too must understand that God alone is our only reliable protector and source of strength when hardships or crises come our way. The secret of maintaining our unshakable confidence in the Lord is knowing that He not only is near us but He will remain within us.To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/BLOUUXJ_vkw?si=zOKVIT83m46GStu5
Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Keywords
jesuspeacewholelifeministriessandrakennedyministriesselah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy