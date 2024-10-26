BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jeremy Cordon: The Goldback, a Cash-like Form of Gold, is Picking Up Steam
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
45 views • 7 months ago

Jeremy Cordon of Goldback Inc discusses the economy and how gold is an excellent way to preserve purchasing power. Some argue that you want to use precious metals to come out the other side of the financial transition. He's created a cash-like form of gold known as the Goldback whose purpose is to get people to spend and circulate gold as money. He's been surprised that 50% of small business owners he approaches in the U.S. agree to use Goldbacks. In some places, Goldbacks have been more popular than bitcoin. Even using cash still means participating in the system, and so using things like Goldbacks can be an effective strategy to promote sovereignty and sound money.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using this link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Goldback https://www.goldback.com


About Jeremy Cordon

Jeremy Cordon is Founder and CEO of Goldback Inc.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
collapsedepressioneconomygoldcashdollarrecessionfinancebarterinvestinggoldbacksgoldback
