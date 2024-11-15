BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and M.S. Have One Mineral Enemy!
552 views • 6 months ago

In this week's transformative episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Brian Ardis reveals the astonishing benefits of a single mineral that has the potential to improve the symptoms of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.)— Selenium. With a deep dive into recent studies and scientific findings, Dr. Ardis explains how selenium supplementation can dramatically enhance brain function, reduce cognitive decline, and protect the brain against oxidative stress.

This episode presents a comprehensive review of meta-analyses and clinical research showing selenium's profound impact on cognitive function, from reversing memory deficits in Alzheimer's patients to supporting motor function in Parkinson's and protecting brain cells in those with M.S. Dr. Ardis emphasizes the essential role selenium plays in reducing inflammation, improving neuronal health, and promoting new brain cell growth. He also covers the optimal dosages, the efficacy of selenium alone versus in combination with other nutrients, and practical advice for incorporating selenium into your daily routine.

With remarkable evidence supporting selenium's neuroprotective properties, this episode is a must-watch for anyone concerned with cognitive health or managing neurological conditions. Don’t miss out on this invaluable information that could change the course of brain health for you or your loved ones.

This episode is brought to you by Nature Wins Selenium!

seleniumdr bryan ardisthe dr ardis shownature wins
