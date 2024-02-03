Footage of US strikes on Syria Last Night

Syria's Ministry of Defense issued a statement on the US airstrikes in the country:

Today, the American occupation forces launched airstrikes on a number of sites and towns in the eastern region of Syria, near the Syrian-Iraqi border, which led to the death of a number of civilians and soldiers, the injury of others, and the infliction of significant damage to public and private property.

The area targeted by the American airstrikes in eastern Syria is the same area where the Syrian Arab Army is fighting the remnants of the terrorist organization ISIS. This confirms that the United States and its military forces are involved and allied with this organization, and are working to revive it as a field arm for it, both in Syria and Iraq, by all dirty means.

The aggression of the American occupation forces today has no justification other than an attempt to weaken the ability of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies in the field of fighting terrorism, but the army that was able to defeat various terrorist organizations over the past years will continue with its steadfastness and its principle of defending Syria’s land and people and striking all organizations no matter how hard their sponsors and supporters hinder this goal.

The occupation of parts of Syrian territory by American forces cannot continue, and the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces affirms its continuation of its war against terrorism until its elimination and its determination to liberate the entire Syrian territory from all terrorism and occupation.

Iranian Foreign Ministry:

We warn against expanding the scope of war in the region, and these adventures constitute a threat to regional and international peace

American attacks in the region come within the framework of securing Israel’s interests and affect developments in the war in Gaza

Tension in the region results from the continued crimes of the occupation against the Palestinians and the comprehensive American support for it

Security and stability will not return to the region except by focusing on the roots of the crisis and resolving it



