2/20/25 TRUMP Kash's In! FBI Power! FII Summit, Who Killed Cyrus Parsa?
2/20/25 FBI Dir. Kash Patel, confirmed today, to line up the nails for Bondi's DOJ Hammer! Sec Commerce Lutnick, the real creator of DOGE, proposes $5K Dividend for Americans. Trump schools the Saudis etc at Green FII Summit that USA is done with SDGs! Who killed Cyrus Parsa? And so much more! Keep the Prayer Wave Powerful, America! The Holy Spirit is moving through US! You Are FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/

Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk


https://x.com/DOGE

TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/



Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


FBI Director Kash Patel Confirmed!!!! Hammer!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/kash-patel-issues-fiery-statement-dire-warning-americas/

Trump Speech at Saudi's SDG FII Summit: Green scam is dead!

https://rumble.com/v6mhqh6-live-president-trump-addresses-fii-summit-in-miami-fl-21925.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Stephen Miller EPIC Rant at WH Presser on Trump's incredible first 30 days:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/stephen-miller-crushes-it-epic-monologue-highlighting-trumps/

FII Summit Miami 2025

https://fii-institute.org/conference/fii-priority-miami-2025/

https://fii-institute.org/pillars/think/

Russian Analyst, Alexander Dugin: Americans stopped the Globalists from within!

https://banned.video/watch?id=67b66b5d16c16197875733fe

Zaluzhny to Replace Zelensky if Elections in Ukraine commence:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/msm-finally-reports-general-zaluzhny-absolute-favorite-win/

Massachusetts Utilities Overcharge by Eversource:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD3mEDhgpG4

International Panel on Geoengineering:

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/1st-international-panel-on-geoengineering?publication_id=956088&post_id=157504566&r=jxtx0&triedRedirect=true

Dane Wigington and Geo-engineering watch:

https://geoengineeringwatch.org/

For further links: https://rumble.com/v6ndbix-22025.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv



(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv


https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content


https://gab.com/youarefreetv


https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv


https://franksocial.com/profile/201326


https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


"Patriotism can neither be bought nor sold. It is not material, but spiritual"

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!


