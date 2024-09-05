THIS IS BEYOND The SCOPE Of A HUMAN BRAIN, WATCH THIS TURN INTO The WARNING For THE END Of TIME ! Ni. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Strong's Concordance
adrazda: correctly, exactly
Original Word: אַדְרַזְדָּא
Part of Speech: Adverb
Transliteration: adrazda
Phonetic Spelling: (ad-raz-daw')
Definition: correctly, exactly
NAS Exhaustive Concordance
Word Origin
(Aramaic) of foreign origin
Definition
correctly, exactly
NASB Translation
zeal (1).Ezra 7:23
HEB: שְׁמַיָּ֔א יִתְעֲבֵד֙ אַדְרַזְדָּ֔א לְבֵ֖ית אֱלָ֣הּ
NAS: let it be done with zeal for the house
KJV: of heaven, let it be diligently done
INT: of heaven it be done zeal the house of the God
1 Occurrence
Strong's Hebrew 149
’aḏ·raz·dā — 1 Occ.