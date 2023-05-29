BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MAN’S FIRST OCCUPATION
Mike Aston
Mike Aston
42 views • 05/29/2023

If you ever thought about it, when God created man, he assigned him an occupation. And that was to be a gardener. But he didn’t assign him the occupation of a fisherman, a cattle rancher, or a chicken farmer.


“These are the generations of the heavens and of the earth when they were created, in the day that the Lord God made the earth and the heavens, And every plant of the field before it was in the earth, and every herb of the field before it grew: for the Lord God had not caused it to rain upon the earth, and there was not a man to till the ground.”

Keywords
biblegodchristjesusgardenfoxoccupationsaviourfarmerrabbitfishermanhelperskunkbunnymaranatharancher
