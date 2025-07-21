Israel strikes Gaza kindergarten with children inside - several children injured

Israel strikes Gaza kindergarten with children inside — Eye on Palestine

The attack reportedly left several children injured.

Adding: BREAKING: The IDF has stormed the World Health Organization’s staff residency in Deir al-Balah during its new offensive.

➡️ WHO confirms two of its staff and two of their family members were detained.

➡️ Other male staff and relatives were reportedly handcuffed, stripped, interrogated, and screened at gunpoint.

This marks a major escalation as Israel targets not just aid convoys, but now UN staff housing in central Gaza.