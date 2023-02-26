Miles Guo: The current crazy behavior of Xi is just like Saddam Hussein sending killers to Britain to assassinate people in the street

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29qdct2fe3
2/24/2023 Miles Guo: The current crazy behavior of “Xi the Dead Emperor” is just like Saddam Hussein sending killers to Britain to assassinate people in the street, which will inevitably become the final blow leading to his demise!
#CCP #Xijinping #SaddamHussein #CCPdemise #ParkLaneHotelFire #TonyBlair #GeorgeBush
2/24/2023 文贵直播：习死皇现在的疯狂就如同当年萨达姆侯赛因派人到英国去当街杀人一样，必然会成为导致他灭亡的最后一击！
#中共 #习近平 #萨达姆侯赛因 #中共灭亡 #柏宁酒店大火 #托尼布莱尔 #乔治布什