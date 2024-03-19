© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsmax | Peter Navarro before heading to prison: “This is the partisan weaponization of our judicial system. I will walk proudly in there and do my time. I will gather strength from this.” Former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro speaks ahead of reporting to prison in Miami for defying a congressional subpoena.
