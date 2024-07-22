The Rock Almighty. You'll Never Drop Out Of The Race With God!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

No, biblically softening your heart does not make you soft Warriors Of Light. Quite the opposite. Want the be the strongest version of yourself? Learn and listen to him today!





Softening Your Heart

When you trust God, there's no limit to what He can do through your life.

Psalms 25:1-22

When we continually spend time with God in His Word, His presence will saturate our heart, making us sensitive and teachable. But just as a human relationship can grow cold unless we intentionally nurture it, the heart can gradually harden when we aren’t seeking intimacy with God. For our heart to stay soft and receptive, we must obediently—and promptly—respond to whatever the Lord tells us to do. Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

Giant - "Never Die Young" (ft. Dann Huff)

