Child Masking Is Unnecessary & Harmful...

Remember the bullshit we went through during the `pandemic`? The truth is: Healthy children are not dying from COVID, there are numerous
non-vaccine natural and pharmaceutical treatments that prevent injury
and death from COVID infection, asymptomatic children do not spread
COVID, masks do not stop COVID or other virus transmission, masks cause
learning difficulties in school and other settings, and masks cause real
world physical and psychological harm to children. The experts in our
video – including child psychiatrist Mark McDonald, MD and family
physician Jeff Barke, MD of America’s Frontline Doctors – share peer
reviewed studies, scientific evidence and clinical experience that masks
are useless for virus control and can cause dramatic harm to children.
Dr. McDonald says, “We’ve known for over a year that children are
essentially unaffected in any real meaningful way by this viral
pandemic, and for that reason, there is no need to place any additional
protective measures on them such as mandatory or even optional mask
wearing.” Watch the video to fully understand why child masking should
cease immediately. In the video we place emphasis on why to end outdoor
masking because this is where you, as a parent, have total control over
your child and the mask situation. This is where you can take action and
have an immediate effect on your child’s well-being as well as make a
statement to others that your child will not be subject to fake science
and politics and that instead you will put your child first. If you’ve
masked your child outside, you now have all the information you need to
confidently stop doing this immediately. Protect your child by standing
up for what’s right. https://www.unmaskyourchild.com.