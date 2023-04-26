Child Masking Is Unnecessary & Harmful...

Remember the bullshit we went through during the `pandemic`? The truth is: Healthy children are not dying from COVID, there are numerous non-vaccine natural and pharmaceutical treatments that prevent injury and death from COVID infection, asymptomatic children do not spread COVID, masks do not stop COVID or other virus transmission, masks cause learning difficulties in school and other settings, and masks cause real world physical and psychological harm to children. The experts in our video – including child psychiatrist Mark McDonald, MD and family physician Jeff Barke, MD of America’s Frontline Doctors – share peer reviewed studies, scientific evidence and clinical experience that masks are useless for virus control and can cause dramatic harm to children. Dr. McDonald says, “We’ve known for over a year that children are essentially unaffected in any real meaningful way by this viral pandemic, and for that reason, there is no need to place any additional protective measures on them such as mandatory or even optional mask wearing.” Watch the video to fully understand why child masking should cease immediately. In the video we place emphasis on why to end outdoor masking because this is where you, as a parent, have total control over your child and the mask situation. This is where you can take action and have an immediate effect on your child’s well-being as well as make a statement to others that your child will not be subject to fake science and politics and that instead you will put your child first. If you’ve masked your child outside, you now have all the information you need to confidently stop doing this immediately. Protect your child by standing up for what’s right. https://www.unmaskyourchild.com.

