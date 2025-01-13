BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This “Jesus Movement” Pastor Switched to Shabbat And LOST His Church
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
17 views • 5 months ago

Joining me on the podcast today is Jim Pierce who used to be a Sunday Christian Pastor from the Jesus Movement but was willing to risk everything when he realized that the Saturday Sabbath was still commanded. In his journey to follow Jesus and the absolute Truth of the Bible, Jim ultimately lost his church position and faced many struggles that make him an extraordinary example of being faithful to God, no matter what the prevailing culture looks like. Join us as we dive into the history of Christianity and the Jesus Revolution of the 1970s, what God is orchestrating right now inside of the Spirit and Truth movement, and more...


CONNECT WITH PASTOR JIM:

https://www.youtube.com/@digitalpastorjim

https://www.tiktok.com/@digitalpastorjim


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860

christianityhebrewtorahhebrew rootsus historygreg lauriecalvary chapelhippiescharismaticchuck smithhippy1970sbenny hinnjesus revolutionlonnie frisbeedigital pastor jimtorah zonewild branchjesus movementthe vineyard churchfoursquarekathryn kulhmanpentecostal christian
