British journalist Peter Hitchens on who is responsible for the conflict in Ukraine:





"Russia's anxiety about NATO actually culminated in 2008 for a very simple reason: George W. Bush, that master of diplomacy, the man who gave us the war in Iraq, made NATO make a statement, that Ukraine will be invited to the alliance in 2008.





It was then that this war became almost certainly inevitable and was an act of outright aggression, especially since it followed a speech by Putin in Munich in 2007 in which he said, “Whom is this alliance against?"





It was probably the loudest peaceful diplomatic warning he ever intended to issue. George W. Bush's response was the most aggressive statement he has ever made, extraordinary behavior! These are things must be kept in mind.